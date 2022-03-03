Red Wings building toward being deep, four-line team as Jakub Vrana nears return
Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit — All hockey teams aspire to have four competitive lines that can drive the play, have different strengths, and wear down opposing teams.
The Red Wings are inching toward that sort of lineup.
They had multiple lines score in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina — as they did in Saturday's loss to Toronto — and appear to have the foundation for the type of four-line team that could create match-up issues for opponents.