High-scoring Panthers rout Red Wings; Detroit winless on Florida trip

You knew this might be an awfully difficult evening, and it certainly was for the Red Wings.

On the back end of a two-game trip to Florida, against two great teams, the final game on a seven-game stretch against seven elite teams — well, it all culminated in a 6-2 Red Wings' loss in Florida against the Panthers.

BOX SCORE: Panthers 6, Red Wings 2

The Panthers (37-13-5) had the NHL's best offense leading into this game, averaging 4.06 goals per game, and it was in full attack in this game.

Florida led 3-1 after the first period, two power-play goals igniting the Panthers, and led 6-1 after 40 minutes as the rout was on.

Robby Fabbri (16th goal) and Tyler Bertuzzi (24th goal) scored the lone Wings' goals. For Fabbri it was his 16th and second in two games, having scored the lone goal in Tampa the night before.

Thomas Greiss got the start in net, but was pulled after allowing five goals on 23 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic finished up.

Rookie Anton Lundell had two goals, leading the Panthers' barrage.

The Wings' penalty kill was tested on this short trip and didn't respond. They allowed five power-play goals, and have allowed six in the last three games.

The Wings (24-26-6) lost five of seven games while facing the super seven since Feb. 14. The Wings lost to Minnesota, Colorado, Toronto, Tampa and Florida — while defeating the New York Rangers (in a shootout) and Carolina (overtime).

