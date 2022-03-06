Red Wings claim defenseman Olli Juolevi off waivers from Panthers

The Red Wings on Sunday claimed defenseman Olli Juolevi off waivers from the Florida Panthers and assigned forward Joe Veleno to the minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Juolevi, 23, has played in 10 games with the Panthers this season with no points, registering two penalty minutes and nine shots on goal in 12:27 average time on ice.

Juolevi (6-foot-2, 182 pounds) also has appeared in three games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers this season, logging one assist and two penalty minutes.

Juolevi has skated in 33 NHL games with Vancouver and Florida since 2020-21, totaling three points (two goals, one assist) and two penalty minutes.

A former 2016 first-round (fifth overall) pick of Vancouver, Juolevi missed the first two months with the Panthers this season because of a groin injury. Juolevi didn't play his first game until Dec. 10.

Juolevi was acquired by Florida for Juho Lammikko and Noah Juulsen in October.

Veleno, 22, has split this season between the Wings and Grand Rapids.

Veleno has five goals and five assists (10 points) in 40 games with the Wings, while posting 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 11 games with the Griffins.

