Raymond, Vrana score twice but Wings lose 6-5 to Wild in shootout

Detroit — Red Wings fans at Little Caesars Arena went home Thursday thoroughly entertained.

The Red Wings lost 6-5 to the Minnesota Wild in the shootout, and they've been doing a lot of that lately (losing). But all the extracurricular activities that happened made for quite a fun hockey atmosphere.

Minnesota won the shootout 2-0, with Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala scoring, while Jakub Vrana and Dylan Larkin missed for the Wings.

Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov scored his 29th goal in the third period, breaking a 4-4 tie. Kaprizov was knocked down twice by Moritz Seider on the shift, but persisted, went to the net, and knocked in a rebound.

BOX SCORE: Wild 6, Red Wings 5 (SO)

But Jordan Oesterle tied it 5-5 with his second goal, converting a fine set up by Filip Zadina, who sped down the ice, circled the net, and found Oesterle near the dot.

Lucas Raymond and Vrana each had two goals, as the Wings (24-27-7) lost their fourth consecutive game and sixth in the last seven.

It was quite a memorable night for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. It's not often that a goaltender can say he had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist, fight) but Nedeljkovic had one (indirectly).

Nedeljkovic knocked a puck past himself in the first period that'll be on every blooper reel for eternity, then assisted on Raymond's first goal, later in the period.

To cap the hat trick, of sorts, Nedeljkovic was heavily involved in a melee that ended the second period, swinging wildly at Wild forward Jordan Greenway. Wild goaltender Cam Talbot skated the length of the ice to get at Nedeljkovic, though both did more pushing and shoving than throwing fists.

Nick Leddy had three assists, including both Raymond goals, in his best game as a Red Wing — just in time for the March 21 trade deadline — but the Wings could never grab control of the game.

Watch: Nedeljkovic blooper costs Wings, scores into his own net

Minnesota's Matt Boldy scored his second goal of the night at 3:04 of the third period, tying the game 4-4. The Wings left Boldy free down the slot, and Boldy beat Nedeljkovic five-hole for his 11th goal.

The start wasn't what the Wings started at all.

Boldy scored his 10th goal just 1:37 into the game, capping a fine passing play by the Wild line by ripping a shot past Nedeljkovic, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead.

But Vrana tied it with his first goal of the evening. Vrana won a puck battle in the corner, skated to the dot, and laced a shot by Talbot at 6:14.

Then the Nedeljkovic blooper occurred.

Nedeljkovic attempted to bat away a bouncing puck, and wound up knocking the puck through his legs at 12:07 of the first period, giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead (goal credited to Joel Eriksson Ek, his 18th).

Several Red Wings players skated to Nedeljkovic to emotionally pick up the goaltender. And to Nedeljkovic's credit, he did.

More: Red Wings look to pick up pace again after tough stretch

Nedeljkovic drew an assist on Raymond's game-tying goal, making it 2-2. Leddy made a dazzling spin move to get free at the point, then passed to Raymond, who snapped a shot from the dot at 14:09.

Vrana's second goal, on the power play, gave the Wings a 3-2 lead to end the period.

Filip Hronek made the key play, threading a pass to Vrana near the goal-line. Vrana batted a shot that got past Talbot for Vrana's second goal of the night and third in two games since his return.

Vrana showed an ability, a knack, to score goals in a short period of time last season upon his arrival from Washington in the Anthony Mantha trade (eight goals in 11 games).

Vrana has picked up where he left off, showing a goal-scorer's touch.

“He's a guy that is unique, a goal-scorer that can score on one shot,” said coach Jeff Blashill earlier in the week. “That’s one thing Jakub can do, and when you have that it might be a bad power play, but Jakub can still score because he can shoot it in the net."

Before playing Tuesday, in his season debut, Vrana talked about how difficult it was going to be returning after missing the entire season to this point.

“When you are long time away from your game, from something you love, it’s like you are starting to have little doubts in your mind,” Vrana said. “You have to stay strong mentally, and believe that you can come back. I talked to Tyler (Bertuzzi, who missed much of last season after back surgery). He was saying it’s not easy."

The Wings lost forward Robby Fabbri a lower-body injury in the second period. He did not return for the final period.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan