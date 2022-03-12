'Fortunate and grateful': Red Wings' Marc Staal on precipice of 1,000th NHL game

Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal is on the doorstep of a longevity milestone. When Staal steps on the ice Saturday night in Calgary against the Flames, it will be the 1,000th game of his NHL career.

“It’s a cool milestone to get to,” said Staal, who played 13 seasons for the New York Rangers and the last two for Detroit. “I’ve been fortunate and grateful to play in this league for a long time, and have the health to get there.