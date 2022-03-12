Red Wings muster no offense in 3-0 loss in Calgary

Calgary, Alberta — You suspected the Red Wings might be searching for offense Saturday, but this was amazing.

With no Robby Fabbri (knee) and Tyler Bertuzzi (COVID regulations) in the lineup, the Red Wings struggled to produce any sort of offense in a 3-0 loss to Calgary.

Calgary outshot the Wings 43-19. The Wings were limited to five shots after two periods, which was a Flames franchise record.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss did his job, with one of his better starts after a difficult recent stretch.

Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli scored Calgary power-play goals, and Blake Coleman added some insurance late in the third period.

Lindholm's power-play goal, his 30th goal, at 9 minutes, 22 seconds of the first period stood up. Lindholm sped down the ice, skated toward the slot, and ripped a shot past Greiss.

Toffoli made it 2-0 in the third period, tapping in Matthew Tkachuk's pass at the post.

The Wings couldn't muster any offense to counter, while dropping their seventh game in the last 10 (2-7-1).

Until the third period, that is. The Wings pressed Calgary early and goaltender Jacob Markstrom had to make several timely saves after seeing absolutely no credible chances through 40 minutes. Markstrom's shutout was his ninth of the season.

But Toffoli's goal stemmed the momentum.

The Wings had two power plays, but couldn't match Calgary's success with the man advantage.

Wings defenseman Marc Staal played in his 1,000th NHL game.

