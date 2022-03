Calgary, Alberta — No Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi, rugged schedule, elite opponent, you had the sense Saturday the Red Wings were in for a tough evening.

But the 3-0 loss proved to be more difficult than imagined.

The Wings only had 19 shots on net — a measly five through two periods (one in the first period) — and except for a spell in the final 20 minutes, weren't much competition for the Flames.