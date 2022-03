Edmonton, Alberta — You can sense the respect in the way Moritz Seider talks about his fellow German, Edmonton star forward Leon Draisaitl.

Seider, being all of age 20, pays Draisaitl the utmost compliment.

"He's a really good dude," Seider said.

When you talk Seider and Draisaitl, you have the core of a growing and developing German hockey program with elite level talent in the NHL.