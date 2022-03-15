Wings' winless streak reaches six games, rally falls short in 7-5 loss vs. Oilers

Edmonton, Alberta — Another Red Wings loss, but it was exciting, at least give them that.

Warren Foegel's wraparound goal snapped a tie and Evander Kane's second goal was an empty netter, sending Edmonton to a 7-5 victory.

The Wings rallied from a 4-1 deficit, tying the game early in the third period. They rallied after being down 5-4, but couldn't do it yet one more time.

The Wings (24-29-7) have a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) and are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games.

The Wings scored three goals on six shots — after Edmonton did so to begin the game - tying the game 5-5 early in the third period.

Marc Staal (his second of the game), Filip Zadina (power play) and Lucas Raymond had Wings goals, as the Wings rallied twice tying the game.

Sam Gagner, in his return to Edmonton and in his 946th NHL game — tying his dad Dave in games played — scored his seventh at 18:06 of the second period, a bad angle goal against goalie Mikko Koskinen, cutting Edmonton's lead to 4-2 and giving the Wings some life.

Taro Hirose had two assists in his season debut for the Wings.

Devin Shore, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored goals in a 2:36 span early in the first period to send goaltender Thomas Greiss (three saves on six shots) to the bench.

Kailer Yamamoto (power play) scored near the end of the first period, giving Edmonton to a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes and seemingly were in total control.

But the Wings roared back, with Gagner igniting the rally, though ultimately it again came up short.

