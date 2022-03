Vancouver, British Columbia — As starts go, Taro Hirose couldn't have asked for a better one.

Getting his first opportunity on this road trip since being recalled from Grand Rapids, Hirose had two assists in Tuesday's 7-5 loss in Edmonton. Hirose played 11 minutes, was on an effective line with Michael Rasmussen and Adam Erne, and was on the power play and on the ice at the end of the game.