Three state of Michigan hockey players among Hobey Baker finalists

The Detroit News

Three hockey players from Michigan programs are among the 10 finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, emblematic of college hockey's best player.

Michigan defensemen Luke Hughes and forward Matty Beniers were joined by Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen among the nominees released Wednesday.

The other finalists are: Bobby Brink (University of Denver), Devon Levi (Northeastern University), Dryden McKay (Minnesota State University), Ben Meyers (University of Minnesota), Yanev Perets (Quinnipiac University), Nathan Smith (Minnesota State University) and Bobby Trivigno (University of Massacusetts).

Hughes, an 18-year-old graduate of the National Team Development Program, has 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games, Beniers, a 19-year-old native of Hingham, Mass., has 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 40 games, and Halonen, a 23-year-old native of Delano, Minn., has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 36 games.

The Hobey Baker winner will be announced at the Frozen Four in Boston on April 8.

The last winner from a Michigan college was Michigan's Kyle Porter in 2008. Michigan State goalie Ryan Miller won in 2001.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.