Wings scratch Leddy ahead of Monday trade deadline as 'management decision'

Vancouver, British Columbia — A sure sign trade deadline day is approaching? Players who could be shipped out, are sat.

The Red Wings scratched defenseman Nick Leddy from Thursday's lineup against the Vancouver Canucks with what is being called a "management decision".

Leddy, who'll be 31 Sunday, is also likely not going to play Saturday in Seattle — if he is still a Red Wing at that point.

Leddy, who arrived from the New York Islanders in a trade last summer for a second-round draft pick, can be an unrestricted free agent in July. He is in the final season of a seven-year contract worth $38.5 million ($5.5 million cap hit).

Regarded as one of the better offensive defensemen in the NHL, Leddy never lived up to the Wings' expectations. In 55 games, Leddy has one goal and 15 assists for 16 points, with a team-worst minue-33 rating.

Leddy, defensemen Marc Staal and Troy Stecher, goalie Thomas Greiss, and forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Sam Gagner are all potential UFA's who could be available as rentals for contending teams by Monday.

Several non-UFA's, including forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina, and defenseman Filip Hronek, have been linked to possible deals if general manager Steve Yzerman chooses to do something bigger.

