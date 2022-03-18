Wings' Nedeljkovic stops 43 shots to blank Canucks 1-0, ends six-game skid

Vancouver, British Columbia — Many of the things the Red Wings haven't been good at lately, Thursday they turned around and did well.

And it produced a needed victory, 1-0 over the Vancouver Canucks.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 43 shots for his second shutout, the Wings killed three Vancouver power plays (two in the third period), the Wings had a good start to the game, they scored the first goal of the game, and Pius Suter ended an 11-game point-less streak with a goal.

The Wings were good defensively, and applied quite a bit of offensive pressure, although Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko (34 saves) was nearly as good as Nedeljkovic.

It was a different looking Wings team, and a winning one.

Suter scored at 8:09 of the second period, his 12th goal, just as a Vancouver power play expired.

Suter came down on a two-on-one rush with Vladislav Namestnikov, received the pass, then somewhat whiffed on a shot but got enough to confuse Demko.

It was the first time in 10 games the Wings had scored the first goal of the game.

The Wings (25-29-7) ended a six-game winless streak.

