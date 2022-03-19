With trade winds blowing, Bertuzzi says he'd prefer to stay with Wings

Seattle — Tyler Bertuzzi was away from hockey this week, but it was worth it.

Bertuzzi and his fiancee Ashley Greasley welcomed baby Kinsley Lea into the world, which has brought about changes.

"Very little sleep is the big one," said Bertuzzi after Saturday's morning skate, while admitting he's still learning to master the whole diapers thing. "It was a good week, a good moment in my life and Ashley's. Something special."