Red Wings lose late, now may face losing teammates

Seattle — Talk about a disheartening one-two punch for the Red Wings.

If Saturday's disappointing 4-2 loss to the expansion Seattle Kraken wasn't bad enough — and letting a 2-0 third period lead was ugly — then they had Monday's trade deadline to look forward to.

Or rather, not look forward. There was a good chance by the 3 p.m. deadline the roster was going to change, and a teammate was going to be dealt. It's never a good time.