Red Wings squander two-goal lead, lose 4-2 to expansion Kraken

Seattle — The long, long flight is going to feel a little longer.

After almost nine days on the road and four games, the Red Wings went home Saturday with a disappointing 4-2 loss in Seattle.

The expansion Kraken scored three third-period goals in just under six minutes to swipe the win.

Yanni Gourde broke the 2-2 tie at 13:03 of the third period. Gourde's shot bounced off the skate of Moritz Seider in front and skidded past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Gourde added an empty net goal to ice it, his 16th goal.

Adam Larsson (fifth, 7:10) and Jaden Schwartz (eighth, 9:54) added Seattle goals.

The Wings (25-30-7) went 1-3-0 on the trip.

Nedeljkovic was splendid through two periods, the reason the Wings were ahead, But Larsson finally solved Nedeljkovic on a drive to the net at 7:10 of the third period cutting the Wings lead to 2-1.

That sparked the Kraken (19-38-6), who tied it up on Schwartz's goal at 9:54. Vince Dunn found Schwartz on an outlet pass, and Schwartz drove to the net and backhanded his eighth goal past Nedeljkovic.

Joe Veleno and Taro Hirose (power play) scored second-period goals.

Veleno scored his sixth goal, just seconds had killed over three minutes of power play time including 59 seconds of a two-man Seattle advantage.

Dylan Larkin created a turnover in the corner and fed a trailing Veleno in the slot at 13:18.

The Wings pushed it to 2-0 on Hirose's first goal, at 16:08. Hirose went to the net and put back Tyler Bertuzzi's shot attempt past goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

The Wings return home now and await Monday's trade deadline. Several Wings are being mentioned in trade speculation, with some sort of moves expected by general manager Steve Yzerman before the 3 p.m. deadline.

Nick Leddy was held out of the lineup for a second straight game, with the veteran defenseman likely to be dealt.

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov and defensemen Troy Stecher and Marc Staal are also potential unrestricted free agents - as is Leddy - who could attract interest from playoff contenders.

