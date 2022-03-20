USA Hockey game postponed because of 'security risk,' rink evacuated

The Detroit News

The USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth was evacuated because of a "security risk" during a game between the Under-18 team with the National Team Development Program and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

According to a tweet with USA Hockey NTDP, "local authorities completed thorough sweeps of the building and determined it safe to re-open the building."

The U18 team was leading 5-3 after two periods and the suspended game will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. The regularly-scheduled game between the two teams will start at 4 p.m.

"We appreciate the help of the local departments and thank them for their assistance," the statement said.