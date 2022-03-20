RED WINGS

USA Hockey game postponed because of 'security risk,' rink evacuated

USA Hockey is financing an expansion of the facility formerly known as Compuware Arena.

The USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth was evacuated because of a "security risk" during a game between the Under-18 team with the National Team Development Program and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

According to a tweet with USA Hockey NTDP, "local authorities completed thorough sweeps of the building and determined it safe to re-open the building."

The U18 team was leading 5-3 after two periods and the suspended game will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. The regularly-scheduled game between the two teams will start at 4 p.m. 

"We appreciate the help of the local departments and thank them for their assistance," the statement said.

