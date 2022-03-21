Red Wings move defensemen Nick Leddy, Luke Witkowski to Blues

Detroit — The Red Wings have gotten busy at the trade deadline.

They've dealt defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski to the St. Louis Blues, in exchange for forward Oskar Sundqvist, defenseman Jake Walman and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Wings also retained 50% of Leddy's $5.5 million salary cap hit this season.

Leddy, a potential unrestricted free agent, has been a healthy scratch the last two games in anticipation of some kind of move coming.

Leddy, 31, was acquired from the New York Islanders in the offseason for a second-round draft pick. Leddy played in 55 games with one goal and 15 assists, with a minus-33 rating, with an expiring contract.

While providing a steady veteran presence on defense, Leddy didn't provide the offensive spark the Wings expected.

Witkowski has moved up and down from Grand Rapids the second half of this season, and can provide the Blues with a physical presence.

Sundqvist, 27, is a 6-foot-3, 208-pound center who has an up-and-down career with the Blues. Sundqvist has played in 41 games with four goals and 11 assists.

Sundqvist played in 74 games for the Blues during the team's 2019 Stanley Cup-winning season, but missed most of last season with a torn ACL and had double hip surgery last summer.

Sundqvist has one more year on his contract at $2.75 million cap hit.

Walman, 26, was a former 2014 third-round pick who played in 32 games with three goals and three assists this season. He's played 57 games in his NHL career.

Walman is earning $725,000 this season and is a restricted free agent this summer.

