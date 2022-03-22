Roque Star: How Michigan hockey helped indigenous woman reach Olympic fame

She's been called hockey's next female superstar, a cover girl on Sports Illustrated's preview of the 2022 Winter Games and the first indigenous player on the United States women's national team in Beijing.

But for Sault Ste. Marie's Abby Roque (pronounced rock), her meteoric rise to stardom at age 24 was launched after a spur-of-the-moment meeting 10 years earlier in the lobby of Patterson Arena in Grand Rapids.