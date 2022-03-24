Wings allow goal on first shift, drop 5-2 decision against Islanders

Elmont, N.Y. — The Red Wings' first trip into the sparking UBS Arena — and this place sure isn't the relic that was Nassau Coliseum — wasn't memorable.

Allowing a goal on the first shift set a bad omen for Thursday's evening, as the Red Wings lost 5-2 to the New York Islanders.

Pius Suter (13th goal) and Sam Gagner (eighth) had late third-period goals for the Wings.

Brock Nelson had two goals, Anthony Beauvillier, Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey had Islanders goals, spoiling the return of Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss back on Long Island.

Greiss was a hugely popular Islander over the five years he was part of the organization, and received hearty applause during a video tribute early in the first period.

But Greiss' recent struggles continued, as he lost his fourth consecutive decision and now hasn't won a game since Feb. 17 against the New York Rangers.

Greiss was replaced after two periods, but it may have been injury related. Greiss was ran over by Wahlstrom with six minutes left in the second period, and looked to be somewhat dazed.

Alex Nedeljkovic played the third period and stopped eight of 10 shots.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves.

The Wings (26-31-7) have won only three games in their last 11 (3-7-1). The Islanders (28-25-9) have won eight of their last 11 (8-2-1) in a late-season surge.

BOX SCORE: Islanders 5, Red Wings 2

Any chance the Wings had of a comeback were likely doused midway in the second period.

Already trailing 2-0, a Taro Hirose roughing penalty put the Islanders on the power play. A minute into it, Nelson had the puck near a hashmark. Oskar Sundqvist nearly lifted Nelson's stick, but just missed and Nelson, whose timing was thrown off slightly, got enough on the shot to beat Greiss high for his 28th goal at 11 minutes 39 seconds.

Providing further insurance was Bailey with his seventh goal, just 1:19 into the third period, making it 4-0.

But, also, a series of misplays in the opening 20 minutes contributed greatly to the Wings' downfall.

The start was as disappointing and shocking as could be imagined.

The Islanders won the faceoff and knocked the puck into the zone, where Islanders forward Anders Lee knocked the stick out of Filip Hronek's hands during a battle along the boards.

More: Red Wings' Chase Pearson begins NHL career where dad Scott Pearson ended his

Lee centered a pass to Beauvillier in the slot, and Beauvillier made no mistake, getting his 10th goal just nine seconds into the game (second fastest in Islanders franchise history).

Often a cliche such as most fans weren't even in their seats is accompanied by such a quick goal. Certainly on Beauvillier's goal on the first shift of the game, nine seconds into the game, yes, most fans were still working their way into the arena.

The goal also continued a difficult stretch for Greiss, who hadn't played since being pulled March 15 in Edmonton. In that loss, Greiss allowed three quick goals in 4 minutes 35 seconds and was pulled.

Allowing a goal just nine seconds into this game wasn't ideal to be sure.

Greiss settled in and made a pair of nice stops before the Islanders extended the lead on Wahlstrom's goal.

Islanders forward Mathew Barzal carried the puck into the zone with speed, whirled, and found Wahlstrom trailing. Wahlstrom whistled a shot short-side on Greiss, Wahlstrom's 12th goal, giving the Islanders a 2-0 lead.

The Wings had a prime opportunity to get back into the game late in the period on consecutive power plays, including 1:41 of a two-man advantage.

The momentum had begun to sway the Wings' side, and getting a power play opportunity seemed like a chance to increase that momentum.

And the Wings had decent chances, particularly Jakub Vrana from the flank. But Sorokin knocked away every puck and the Islanders went into the locker room maintaining their two goal lead.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.