Fight night in Detroit: How Wings-Avalanche brawl at the Joe echoes 25 years later

Detroit — Like everyone else that evening Jeff Blashill was watching.

The Red Wings' coach was hanging out with friends, watching his favorite team, the Red Wings, face the hated Colorado Avalanche on March 26, 1997.

Blashill and other Wings fans had lived through so many playoff disappointments, watching Colorado win a Stanley Cup, and of course, Claude Lemieux's hit from behind on Kris Draper in Game 6 of the Western Conference final in 1996.