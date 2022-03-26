Alex Nedeljkovic shines, but Lightning drop Red Wings in overtime

Detroit — There were no brawls Saturday on the 25th anniversary of the greatest hockey brawl, but Red Wings fans still got some entertainment.

Just not a victory.

Brayden Point's goal at 2 minutes 22 seconds of overtime gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Point scored his 24th goal, putting back a rebound of Steven Stamkos' shot past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

Tampa tied it 1-1 on Stamkos' power play goal at 15:22 in the third period, moments after Nedeljkovic (34 saves) made a sprawling save on Point in the crease.

Newly acquired Oskar Sundqvist scored in the third period, giving the Wings a short-lived 1-0 lead.

Sundqvist scored his sixth goal and second since arriving Tuesday from St. Louis in the trade for Nick Leddy, at 8:41 of the third period. Pius Suter carried the puck into the zone and found the trailing Sundqvist, whose shot trickled through goalie Brian Elliott (26 saves).

The goal sparked a crowd ready to get loud after seeing videos and highlights from the March 26, 1997, brawl between the Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

The Red Wings fell to 26-31-8, while the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning reached the 40-win mark (40-18-6).

The Wings failed to capitalize on five power-play attempts.

Elliott, getting the start in favor of annual Vezina Trophy candidate Andrei Vasilevskiy, made two big stops on Lucas Raymond in the first period, the second aa point-blank shot from the low slot on a Wings' power play.

In the third, again on a Wings power play, Elliott found Taro Hirose's redirect attempt from the slot.

But the Wings neutralized Tampa Bay, allowing very few quality scoring chances — and Nedeljkovic was sharp when called upon.

