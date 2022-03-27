'I wasn't ready for what was coming': Lemieux, McCarty watch epic fight together
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Royal Oak — There was a time when Claude Lemieux was widely considered the most-hated man in hockey, and whenever he visited Detroit in the mid-1990s, somehow, the hostility felt even worse.
There were death threats and police escorts to and from Joe Louis Arena; the Colorado Avalanche wouldn't even give him a hotel roommate when the team came to Detroit; and the league even recommended they wear their helmets during warmups.