Red Wings get thumped by Penguins, 11-2

Pittsburgh — There are only 16 games left for the Red Wings this season.

Only 16 more, and this recent stretch of ugly, dispiriting hockey is going to be done.

For most of Sunday, you hoped those 16 games would speed by in fast-forward.

The Wings were out-classed, broken and beaten by the Pittsburgh Penguins, 11-2, in another of line of stinkers that have been put out there by the Wings this last quarter of the season.

It was the second time in a month — exactly a month, Feb. 26 incidentally, against Toronto (a 10-7 loss) — the Wings had allowed double-digit goals in a game. They've allowed nine goals, a seven-goal game, and two six-goal games in that span, as the defensive side of the rink, and often the goaltending, has failed them.

The Wings have allowed a staggering seven or more goals nine times this season. No other team has allowed that many more than five times.

The Wings trailed 2-0 after one period and 7-2 after 40 minutes, before further losing control in the third period.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, getting his second start in two days, allowed seven goals, while Calvin Pickard allowed four in relief. Nedeljkovic returned in the third period after Pickard was injured.

Dylan Larkin (power play, his 28th goal) and Jakub Vrana (sixth) had Wings goals, after Pittsburgh had built a 6-0 lead.

Pittsburgh scored by way of four power-play goals, a shorthanded tally and six even-strength goals. The Penguins won the specialty-teams battle and every other way imaginable.

The Penguins' stars definitely left big imprints.

Evgeni Malkin returned after missing the last game with illness and didn't look sick at all with three goals and an assist. SIdney Crosby had a goal and two assists. Kris Letang had three assists and newly acquired Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists. Bryan Rust (Troy/Birmingham Brother Rice) had a goal and two assists, and Jeff Carter a goal and assist.

A lot of Penguins (40-17-10) boosted their offensive statistics.

The Wings (26-32-8) have only won three of their last 15 games (3-10-2) and have been plagued by bad defense and goaltending on an increasing amount of games.

This was one of the worst, though, as they often made things too easy for the Penguins.

Carter scored a shorthanded goal for the Penguins in the second period off a two-on-one rush, the Red Wings lagging behind.

Malkin's second goal, on the power play in the second period, was interesting, as he sidestepped both Sam Gagner and Adam Erne into the slot, then snapped a shot past Pickard.

After Larkin and Vrana scored goals to make it 6-2 and provide a hint of a Wings' comeback, the Penguins again scored with Crosby finishing off an odd-man rush and Pickard overplaying to the other side.

The Wings fell behind early, and it was Pittsburgh's depth that did the scoring, adding to the hurt.

Kapanen opened the scoring for Pittsburgh.

Kapanen got the puck in the slot off a pass from Carter in the corner, skated through the slot, and made a move that forced Nedeljkovic out of position. Kapanen calmly slid the puck to the left of Nedeljkovic, Kapanen's 11th goal, at 4:16.

The Wings put decent pressure on Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, but weren't able to get the tying goal.

Nedeljkovic kept the game 1-0 with a nice glove save on newly acquired Rickard Rakell, but couldn't make the save odd-man Penguins rush.

A big Brian Boyle check knocked Tyler Bertuzzi to the ice, and sprung Pittsburgh on a two-on-one rush. Radim Zohorna found Teddy Blueger after they entered the zone, Blueger kept the puck, then snapped a shot that beat Nedeljkovic for Blueger's ninth goal, at 14:23.

It got progressively much worse from there.

