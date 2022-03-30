Red Wings recall Swedish goalie Victor Brattstrom from Griffins

The Detroit News

The Red Wings recalled goaltender Victor Brattstrom from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Brattstrom is expected to back up starting goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for Wednesday's game against the Rangers at Little Caesars Anena.

Thomas Greiss practiced Tuesday but isn't yet available for game action, and Calvin Pickard is recovering after being injured in Pittsburgh.

Brattstrom, 25, began his first season in North America in 2021-22 and has appeared in 23 games between the Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In 20 games with Grand Rapids, he has a 6-10-4 record, 3.55 goals-against average, 0.890 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 record with a 4.29 goals-against average and .829 save percentage in three games with Toledo.

Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league.

He ranked as one of the league's top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound goaltender also logged three seasons in Sweden for Timra IK, in both the Swedish Hockey League and second-tier Allsvenskan.

Brattstrom compiled a 5-14-0 record, 2.81 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 23 SHL games and a 43-17-0 record, 2.08 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts in 60 second-tier games between 2017-19.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native spent four seasons with Frolunda HC's junior clubs prior to joining Timra, posting the top save percentage in the under-18 league in the 2013-14 campaign (.930).