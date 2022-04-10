Manon Rheaume's son among 3 Mich. players selected to USA Hockey's U17 team

Detroit News

Northville's Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, the son of Detroit Red Wings TV analyst and NHL pioneer goalie Manon Rheaume, was one of three Michigan hockey players who were selected for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program on Saturday.

Rheaume-Mullen, Austin Baker (White Lake) and Lucas VanVliet (Livonia) are among the 23 players who will compete with the U.S. national under-17 team for the 2022-23 season.

Minnesota had seven players make the team followed by Illinois with five and Michigan with three.

Rheaume-Mullen is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound defenseman with the Honeybaked U15 team. He had 20 goals and 67 assists for 87 points in 71 games this year.

Manon Rheaume was the first woman to play in the NHL when she stopped seven of nine shots for the Tampa Bay Lightning in an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 23, 1992.

Rheaume is also a coach with the Little Caesars' female hockey program and is an analyst with Bally Sports Detroit.

Rheaume's other son, Dylan, is a 22-year-old goaltender who played four years at Notre Dame and one year with Quinnipiac (10-2-1 record with a 1.16 goals against average in 2021-22).

Baker and VanVliet both played for the Honeybaked U15 team this year.

Baker is a 6-foot, 170-pound forward and VanVliet is a 6-foot, 165-pound forward.