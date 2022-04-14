Wings goalie Nedeljkovic stops 46 shots to blank Hurricanes, 3-0

Raleigh, N.C. — Alex Nedeljokovic got a measure of revenge against his former team.

Nedeljkovic stopped 46 shots Thursday for his third shutout as the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0.

It was the Hurricanes who traded Nedeljkovic, a finalist for the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year) last season, to the Wings last summer rather than risk paying Nedeljkovic more than they felt comfortable with in arbitration.

In return the Wings sent the rights to goaltender Jonathan Bernier (a free agent who didn't sign with Carolina anyway) and a third-round draft choice.

The Hurricanes (48-19-8) have 104 points, so it's not like they're missing Nedeljkovic. But Nedeljkovic, who has struggled the second half of the season after an impressive first half, gave the Wings another glimpse of his potential going forward.

Moritz Seider supplied all the offense the Wings would need, scoring his sixth goal at 19:47 of the second period, just as a Wings' power play was expiring.

Dylan Larkin fed a trailing Seider with a slick behind-the-back pass, and Seider driving into the slot snapped a shot that bounced off Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta.

Adam Erne and Filip Zadina added insurance third-period goals, as the Wings (29-35-10) ended a modest two-game winless streak.

Driving through the slot, Erne pounced on a loose puck near the crease and flipped a backhander past Raanta, Erne's sixth goal, at 3:01.

Zadina scored his 10th goal, snapping a shot that appeared to deflect off a Hurricanes' stick and through Raanta at 13:33.

The Wings killed all three Carolina power plays in the game, another key component, including two in the third period.

Seider's goal was one of the lone Wings' offensive highlights through 40 minutes.

Raanta, who was rarely tested, stopped Jakub Vrana on a drive from the wing, then shortly later denied Filip Hronek's backhander driving through the slot.

Nedeljkovic, on the other hand, was busy - and very good - in the second period.

Early in the period, Nedeljkovic was alert as Seth Jarvis fed Sebastian Aho in the slot and Nedeljkovic gloved the quick one timer.

Nedeljkovic denied pinching defenseman Ethan Bear on a shot from the point, Nedejkovic getting just enough of the puck off the glove to deflect it over the net. Nedeljkovic then made a casual, confident glove save on Teuvo Teravainen off a two-on-one rush.

Coach Jeff Blashill talked about what makes the Hurricanes one of the NHL's most consistent teams earlier in the week.

"They play pretty much the same every night, that's why they're successful," Blashill said. "They have good identity, put pucks behind you and forecheck hard. They shoot the puck hard in the offensive zone. You want to get them into, hopefully, some extended defensive zone situations.

"We're going to have to be on top of our game."

And the Wings were, for the most part.

This game as also a good test for the Wings' young players to see what it takes to play playoff type hockey this late in the season.

“We’re going to play some teams that are getting ready to play at that next level,” Blashill said. “It will be a continual reminder for us of what it takes to play winning hockey. We got to make sure that we’re more efficient."

Nedeljkovic was sharp in the first period, with 11 saves and keeping the game 0-0 after 20 minutes.

Early on Nedeljkovic somehow found a redirect by Aho that wobbled into Nedeljkovic, then the goaltender had to be quick again to stop Teravainen in the slot.

The Wings withstood Vrana's tripping penalty, giving Carolina its first power play opportunity, without any major scoring threat. But it was after the power play that Nedeljkovic stood tallest in the period.

Nedeljkovic lost his stick on a Hurricanes' wraparound attempt, and had to make a swipe away several shot attempts as the Hurricanes buzzed in the zone but couldn't get that first goal past their former teammate.

