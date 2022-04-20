Report: NHL Draft lottery set for May 10, Wings have ninth-best odds

The Detroit News

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery is set for May 10, TSN's Chris Johnston reported Wednesday.

Johnston said that teams have been informed of the date and that the event will be conducted remotely, as it has for both the 2020 and 2021 lotteries. Team general managers and executives will be "patched in from their home cities," Johnston said.

The Detroit Red Wings currently own the ninth-best lottery odds with five games left in the season. They remain two points below San Jose and one point ahead of Buffalo in the league standings following Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A number of changes were implemented to the lottery in 2021. The lottery now features just two draws, for the No. 1 and 2 picks. Previously, a draw for the No. 3 pick was also made.

Per new lottery rules, teams can jump no more than 10 spots in the lottery, meaning that teams slotted 12-16 cannot end up with the No. 1 pick. The Red Wings (70 points) are six points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (76), who currently own the 12th-best lottery odds.

In the No. 9 spot, Detroit holds a 5.4-percent chance of ending up with the No. 1 pick and a 5.8-percent chance of ending up with the No. 2 pick.

Detroit remained in the No. 6 spot during the 2021 lottery, fell three spots to No. 4 in the 2020, dropped two spots to No. 6 in 2019 and moved back one spot to No. 6 in 2018.

The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to take place July 7-8 in Montreal.