Wings sniper Vrana concentrating on present during goal-scoring surge
Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Jakub Vrana isn't focusing on his goal scoring, the startling success he's had since being acquired by the Red Wings, or what the future potentially could hold.
After Vrana scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 victory in Tampa, Vrana was concentrating on the present. An unexpected, but impressive Wings' victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, and what he can do to keep the Wings moving along.