Thursday's NHL: Ex-Wolverine Power scores first NHL goal; Copp nets hat trick

The Detroit News

Newark, N.J. — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period and former Wolverine Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.

Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils.

Okhotiuk’s goal early in the third period cut Buffalo’s lead to 3-2, but Power scored 31/2 minutes later. Skinner put the game away with 3:57 remaining.

Casey Mittelstadt got 2 minutes for hooking Ryan Graves at 10:56 of the opening period, but the Devils’ time with the man advantage turned disastrous. Okposo scored from outside the blue line about a minute into the power play, and Tuch converted the rebound on a breakaway by Victor Oloffson 47 seconds later.

Late in the second period, Dahlin scored on a cross-ice pass and broke his stick in the process, making it 3-0 and provoking boos from the Prudential Center crowd.

Adam Hammond stopped 23 of 28 shots for New Jersey.

More games

►(At) New York Rangers 6, New York Islanders 3: Ex-Wolverine Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the crosstown-rival Islanders 6-3 Thursday night.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three to help the Rangers win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to improve to 14-9-2.

The Rangers remained tied with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division with 108 points. Carolina, which holds the tiebreaker with one more regulation win, beat Winnipeg 4-2.

Brock Nelson scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 17 saves for the Islanders, who are 3-5-1 in their last nine. They lost for just the third time in their last 11 at home (8-2-1).

Copp got the Rangers on the scoreboard first with his 200th career point 3:43 into the game as he got a pass from Panarin and fired a one-timer from the right circle past Varlamov.

Copp made it 2-0 at 7:48. After Georgiev made a save on a shot by Strome, the puck came to Panarin on the left side and he sent a pass across to Copp, who lifted it over Varlamov’s pad from a sharp angle between the right circle and the goal line.

Copp completed his second career hat trick with 1:47 left in the first period. He got the puck from Panarin at center-ice, sent a pass to Strome on the right side and went toward the net and tapped Strome’s return pass past Varlamov from the left side for his 21st of the season. It gave him eight goals and 18 points in 15 games since being acquired from Winnipeg.

►(At) Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0: Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night.

Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season, as Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece.

Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins, who have won three of five following a four-game losing streak. The Penguins lost 2-1 at Boston on Saturday.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, whose two-game winning streak ended. Boston has lost five of eight overall.

DeSmith’s shutout was his third of the season and ninth overall. With Tristan Jarry week-to-week with a lower-body injury, DeSmith is likely to remain Pittsburgh’s starting goaltender into the playoffs.

►Philadelphia 6, (at) Montreal 3: James van Reimsdyk had two goals and an assist, Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Thursday night to end a six-game skid.

Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had Philadelphia’s other goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multipoint game with two assists. Martin Jones made 31 saves.

Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 28 saves as the Canadiens (20-47-11) lost their seventh straight.