Red Wings sign Simon Edvinsson to contract; could compete for job next season

Simon Edvinsson, the Red Wings' 2021 first-round draft pick, Sunday signed a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Edvinsson, a 19-year-old defenseman who shoots left-handed and is likely to compete for a roster position in training camp, had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) and had a plus-13 rating in 44 games with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League this season where he was a finalist for the SHL rookie of the year award.

Edvinsson is the latest in a long line of recent Wings' draft picks out of the Frolunda hockey system.

Edvinsson was teammates on Frolunda with fellow Red Wings prospects Elmer Soderblom (2019, 159th overall), Theodor Niederbach (2020, 51st overall) and Liam Dower-Nilsson (2021, 134th overall).

Current Red Wings’ rookie forward Lucas Raymond (2020, fourth overall) and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (2017, 38th overall) are also graduates of the Frolunda program.

