Junior hockey: Cooley does 'The Michigan' at U18 worlds, Russia removed as 2023 host

USA Hockey's Logan Cooley, the second-ranked prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft and a possible draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings if Detroit moves up into the top two picks after the draft lottery on May 10, pulled off 'The Michigan' lacrosse-style goal in a 13-3 win over Latvia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in Germany on Thursday.

Named after University of Michigan's Mike Legg who scored the lacrosse-style goal in 1996, Cooley picked up the puck on the blade of his stick and tucked the puck into the top corner from behind the Latvia net for a 5-0 lead in the first period.

Cooley said he's pulled off the move many times in practice but never in a game.

“I felt like it was the right moment there, behind the net,” Cooley told usahockey.com. “I’ve been wanting to try that now for a long time and luckily, it went in.”

Ryan Leonard scored three goals for Team USA and captain Rutger McGroarty and Seamus Casey also had two goals apiece.

“We wanted to a quick start, get on them as early, put as many in as possible and then play the right way. I think we did that,” Cooley said.

The Americans will now face the Czechs in the semfinals. In the preliminary round, the U.S. beat the Czechs 6-2.

Also Thursday, Canada lost to Finland 6-5 in overtime in the quarterfinals. Connor Bedard scored twice for the defending champions.

Russia removed as 2023 host

Russia was removed as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg.

Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met.

The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competition was pulled by the International Skating Union in the fallout from the country’s war on Ukraine.

The IIHF said its officials “expressed significant concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia.”

Similar reasons were given last month for stripping the 2023 world juniors event from Russia. That championship was to be played in Omsk and Novosibirsk.

Russia had committed to build a new 23,000-seat arena for the men’s worlds that was scheduled for May 2023.

A new host will be picked during the men’s world championships which starts next month in Finland, the governing body said.

Saginaw to pick Misa first overall

The Saginaw Spirit announced on Thursday that they will select 15-year-old forward Michael Misa of the OHL Cup champion Mississauga Senators with the first overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection this weekend.

The 2007-born Misa joins John Tavares (2005), Aaron Ekblad (2011), Connor McDavid (2012) and Shane Wright (2019) as the fifth player to be selected first overall after being granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada.

The Spirit have produced current NHLers Brandon Saad (St. Louis Blues), Vincent Trocheck (Carolina Hurricanes), Filip Hronek (Detroit Red Wings) and Winnipeg Jets top prospect Cole Perfetti among others.

Misa broke Connor McDavid's OHL Cup scoring record with 20 points (10-10--20) in seven games this year.