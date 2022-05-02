Breaking down the first round of the NHL playoffs, including predictions

Detroit — How good is the playoff field in the NHL's Eastern Conference?

All eight teams, ranging from No. 8 seed Washington to top-seeded Florida, had at least 100 points.

Generally speaking, that's an outstanding NHL regular season when you get to the 100-point mark. This season in the NHL's Eastern Conference, that simply earned you a ticket to the postseason, while teams such as Florida (122), Carolina (116) and Toronto (115) climbed well past 100.