Monday's NHL: Leafs blank Cup champion Lightning in Game 1; Canes down Bruins

The Detroit News

Toronto — This Lightning team often talks about having seen it all, both the highs and the lows. But over the past two postseasons, they have been pretty dominant.

They have set the standard for knowing how to win in the playoffs. They know the recipe to survive what many say is the most difficult professional sports championship to win.

And now after one game, they have to regroup.

The Lightning started their postseason drive to a third straight Stanley Cup with a dud, losing a lopsided Game 1 to the Maple Leafs 5-0 at Scotiabank Arena.

They have lost series openers before, as recently as the final-four round of last year’s playoffs against the Islanders. They have rebounded from losses – never losing consecutive games last postseason – but haven’t been beaten this badly in the past two postseasons.

Playoff time in Toronto is usually accompanied by a feeling of impending doom for Maple Leafs fans. Their team hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004, and winning Game 1 against the defending champs at least let the city exhale.

The Lightning had their chance to quiet the home crowd early, spending seven of the game’s first 12:59 on the power play. But they managed just three shots over that stretch.

Tampa Bay’s power play – one of the team’s strengths going into the postseason – was 0-for-6, wasting away 14:51 in man-advantage time. And the Leafs seemed to get momentum from killing off Lightning power plays.

Hart Trophy candidate Auston Matthews had two goals, more than he had in the entire postseason last year, including one on a 5-on-3 that gave Toronto a 2-0 lead.

David Kampf scored a short-handed goal in the second, and Mitch Marner buried a breakaway through traffic to put the Leafs up 4-0.

It was a night when it seemed nothing went right for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos had a wide-open net in the second, but scuffed his shot into the end boards. Matthews’ second goal came when Andrei Vasilevskiy was caught out of position when trying to play a puck behind the net and it took a bad bounce right to Matthews’ stick.

More games

(At) Carolina 5, Boston 1: Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals and Antti Raanta was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Raanta had 35 saves in his first career postseason start with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by injury. He held up against Boston’s game-opening surge to keep Carolina in it before Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart in the second period to break a scoreless tie.

Carolina never surrendered that lead. Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals, which helped Carolina maintain control and then stretch out a lead in this best-of-seven series opener.

Andrei Svechnikov punctuated the win with an empty-net goal at 17:59, capping what turned into a dominating third period against a team that has twice ousted Carolina from the playoffs in recent years.

Taylor Hall scored for Boston early in the third, beating Raanta between the circles after a feed from Erik Haula from a tussle behind the net. He almost tied the game minutes later when he pinged the left post. But those were the only real mistakes for Raanta, who made the routine glove stops along with the more impressive diving saves or post-to-post slides.

The Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division, marking the second straight season they won a division title. And they have gone from having a nine-year playoff drought to reaching the postseason for the fourth straight season, the first time that had happened since the former Hartford Whalers relocated to North Carolina in 1997.

But the first two of those runs ended against the Bruins, first in a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019 followed by a five-game loss in the first round of the Toronto bubble a year later.

This time, they’re starting with a series lead.

Linus Ullmark finished with 20 saves for the Bruins, who have lost all four matchups with Carolina this year by a combined score of 21-2.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was in attendance, laughing and offering a wave while hearing hearty boos while being shown on the videoboard during a second-period stoppage.

Retired Hurricanes captain Justin Williams cranked the pregame storm-warning siren for the team to take the ice, followed by Kim and Penn Holderness – a Raleigh family who recently won CBS’ “The Amazing Race” reality competition show – for the second period.

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis was the siren sounder for the third. The first-year coach led the Tar Heels to the NCAA championship game and heard plenty of cheers in the arena the Hurricanes share with UNC rival North Carolina State.