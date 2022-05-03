Dylan Larkin disappointed in losing season, but bullish on Red Wings' future

Detroit — Dylan Larkin has only had one coach in his seven-year NHL career: Jeff Blashill.

So, when Larkin got the news Saturday that Blashill would not be retained by Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, it stung.

"It's a tough feeling. You don't want to see anyone get fired or lose their job," Larkin said Tuesday in a season-ending press conference. "It's just another emotion for a disappointing end to the season. We don't want to continue to be in this spot much longer.