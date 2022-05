Detroit — Having been through this before, Robby Fabbri quickly knew what had happened.

It was the March 10 game against Minnesota and Fabbri went into the corner for a puck battle. So did Minnesota defenseman Jon Merrill, a former Wings teammate, and the two got entangled.

"We're both thinking the same thing, stick on puck," Fabbri said. "I guess my leg twisted funny behind me."