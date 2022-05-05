After eye injury threatens career, Red Wings' Marc Staal gets Masterton nomination

Detroit — Marc Staal still hasn't finalized the fishing trip.

When Staal played game No. 1,000 of his NHL career, on March 12 in Calgary, his Red Wings teammates gifted him a fly-fishing trip in Canada with his brothers.

One problem: Jordan, his brother and captain of the Carolina Hurricanes, is still playing in the NHL playoffs. And by the looks of it — the Hurricanes lead Boston, 2-0, in the first-round, best-of-seven series — he could be playing for a while.