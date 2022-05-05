Junior hockey: Shane Wright No. 1 in final NHL rankings; world juniors find new home

Detroit News

Kingston Frontenacs center Shane Wright is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Wright, who has been the top-ranked prospect for the entire season, had 32 goals and 62 assists for 94 points in 63 games during the regular season and has two goals and six assists for eight points in six playoff games.

The 18-year-old native of Burlington, Ontario, could wind up on the Detroit Red Wings if the Red Wings win Tuesday's NHL draft lottery at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Detroit has a 12% chance of getting one of the top two picks in the draft. The second-ranked prospect is center Logan Cooley of the National Team Development Program based in Plymouth.

MORE: Red Wings in Shane Wright Sweepstakes with other non-playoff teams

Rounding out the top five North American skaters are left wing Cutter Gauthier of the NTDP, and centers Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie of Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League. The top international skater is left wing Juraj Slafkovsky of TPS of Liiga, Finland's top professional league.

The 2022 draft is scheduled at the Bell Centre in Montreal with the first round July 7 and Rounds 2-7 on July 8.

New home for world juniors

Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, will host the world junior hockey championship in December and January, a tournament originally set for Russia.

Hockey Canada announced the decision Thursday to play a second championship in Canada in four months. Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation removed the tournament from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

The Halifax and Moncton event is set for Dec. 26- Jan. 5. Last season’s tournament, called off in December in Edmonton and Red Deer because of COVID-19, will be played Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.