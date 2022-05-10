Red Wings to pick 8th in NHL Entry Draft

Detroit — There were no surprises for the Red Wings in Tuesday's annual draft lottery.

The Wings had the eighth-best odds going into the event, and came out with the eighth overall selection.

Entering the evening, the Wings had a 54.4% of getting the eighth pick. There was a 30% chance of falling back to ninth and 3.2% of dropping to 10th.

The Wings had a 6% chance of winning lottery and securing the first overall pick, and had a 6.4% of landing the second overall pick.

It's the sixth consecutive year the Wings, in a rebuild of their organization, will be drafting in the top 10 picks.

Given the new rules for the draft lottery, no team can move up more than 10 spots. The Wings could only pick first, second, eighth, ninth or 10th.

The lottery hasn't been kind to the Wings in recent years, although they've done well despite dropping on lottery night.

In 2017, they dropped from seventh (position going in) to the ninth pick, and from fifth to sixth in 2018. In 2019, they dropped from fourth to sixth, eventually selecting defenseman Moritz Seider with that pick, this season's likely NHL rookie of the year.

In 2020, the Wings the NHL's worst record but dropped from first to fourth. Although, again, they picked forward Lucas Raymond with the fourth pick, another probable rookie of the year finalist.

The Wings held firm at sixth in 2021 and selected defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is expected to be in the lineup next season.

The NHL Entry Draft is July 7 (first round) and 8 (Rounds 2-7) in Montreal.

