Red Wings' Moritz Seider finalist for Calder Trophy as top rookie; Lucas Raymond is not

Detroit — Moritz Seider is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, as the NHL rookie of the year.

Somewhat surprisingly, his teammate Lucas Raymond is not.

Seider, Toronto's Michael Bunting, and Anaheim's Trevor Zegras are the finalists, as chosen by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be revealed during the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates, format and times to be announced.

Seider paced rookie defensemen with seven goals, 43 assists and 50 points, a point total surpassed by only two rookie blueliners over the last 30 years (Quinn Hughes, 53 in 2019-20 and Vladimir Malakhov, 52 in 1992-93), and just two rookie defensemen in Detroit history (Reed Larson, 60 in 1977-78, and Nicklas Lidstrom, 60 in 1991-92). Seider, the sixth overall selection from the 2019 NHL Draft, led all 2021-22 rookies (forwards and defensemen) in assists (43), power-play assists (19) and power-play points (21), while ranking among the top five in shots on goal (third; 187), points (fourth; 50) and game-winning goals (tied for fifth, with four).

Seider played in each of the Red Wings’ 82 games to also lead all rookies in total time on ice (1,889:22) and minutes per game (23:02) — franchise rookie records in both categories (which have been tracked since 1997-98).

Seider is Detroit’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2009-10 (Jimmy Howard), Seider is vying to become the sixth player in franchise history to win the award and first since Roger Crozier in 1964-65.

Bunting led all rookies with 23 goals, 40 assists and 63 points in 79 games to help power a Maple Leafs offense that ranked second in the NHL with 315 goals.

Zegras, who dazzled the hockey world with highlight-reel assists and goals, finished second among rookies with 23 goals, 38 assists and 61 points in 75 games — single-season franchise records for assists and points by a rookie.

Still, many analysts suspected Raymond would nudge into the finalists instead of the other two forwards — but did not.

Raymond had 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 points, while playing in all 82 games.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan