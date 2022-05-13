Wings' Moritz Seider has three points for Germany in world hockey opener

Detroit News

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider had a goal and two assists and led all players in ice time with 24:13 in Germany's 5-3 loss against Canada in the opener of the world hockey championships in Finland on Friday.

Seider, who was named one of three rookie finalists for the Calder Trophy award on Wednesday along with Toronto's Michael Bunting and Anaheim's Trevor Zegras, had five shots and was plus-1. Ottawa's Tim Stutzle had two two assists for Germany.

MORE: Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic, former UM players highlight roster at IIHF Worlds

Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice for Canada and former Wolverine Kent Johnson scored the game-winning goal.

Ex-Michigan players also played a role in the United States' 4-1 win over Latvia. Goalie Strauss Mann stopped 24-of-25 shots, Thomas Bordeleau scored a goal and defensemen Luke Hughes and Nick Blackenburg were scoreless. Ann Arbor native Austin Watson had four shots and was plus-1.

In Slovakia's 4-2 win over France, former Red Wing Tomas Tatar scored a goal and 18-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky, who is expected to be selected among the top three players for the 2022 NHL draft along with Kingston's Shane Wright and USA Hockey's Logan Cooley, had two assists for Slovakia.

Also Friday, former Red Wing Valtteri Filppula had an assist in Finland's 5-0 win over Norway.