Injuries key issue in Grand Rapids Griffins' ending postseason run

Detroit — It wasn't just the Red Wings who had a hockey season with no playoffs in the end.

The Wings' minor-league affiliate in Grand Rapids isn't playing this spring either.

The Griffins missed the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in seven years after a 33-35-6 season, good for seventh place in the Central Division. They finished with 74 points, and with a .487 points percentage, which determined the AHL standings this season.