Red Wings sign Swedish free-agent winger Pontus Andreasson

Detroit News

Detroit — The Detroit Red Wings signed free-agent right wing Pontus Andreasson to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Andreasson, 23, recently completed his first season with Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League, ranking among the SHL's rookie leaders with 18 goals (second), 20 assists (tied for first), 38 points (second), five power-play goals (second), 13 power-play points (second), 22 penalty minutes (second), a plus-19 rating (first), and 15:30 average time on ice (sixth).

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward also recorded 13 points (8-5-13) in 13 postseason contests, helping Lulea reach the SHL playoff finals.

A native of Munkedal, Sweden, Andreasson spent the previous two seasons with IF Bjorkloven of the second-tier Hockey Allsvenskan, notching 52 points (18-34-52) and 28 penalty minutes in 103 games.

Andreasson also logged 11 points (4-7-11) in 18 postseason contests and helped Bjorkloven reach the playoff final in 2020-21. He also compiled 48 points (18-30-48) in 49 games for Hanhals IF of the third-tier HockeyEttan from 2017-19.

Islanders hire former Barry Trotz assistant Lane Lambert as head coach

Andreasson made his SHL debut with Frolunda HC during the 2017-18 campaign and also appeared in two Champions Hockey League contests that season.

Prior to turning professional, Andreasson racked up 48 points (14-34-48) in 84 games for Frolunda in the under-20 level and 56 points (20-36-56) in 64 games for Kungalvs IK in the under-18 circuit.