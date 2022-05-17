Kulfan: Battle of Alberta sure to stoke passion for Canadian hockey fans
Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit — Everywhere else around the NHL, especially in many passionate sports cities in the United States, this series isn't going to get much attention.
But in Canada — and obviously, especially, in the province of Alberta — this is going to be something else.
When the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames renew the Battle of Alberta Wednesday in the Western Conference semifinals, it'll be the first time they'll face each other in the playoffs in 31 years.