Hockey roundup: Dexter's Fohr replaces NTDP coach Nightingale; U.S. blanks Britain at worlds

After 11 years as an assistant and associate coach with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, Dexter's Nick Fohr has taken over the reins as the head coach of the Under-17 squad starting this fall.

Named the new coach of the U17s on May 6 to replace Adam Nightingale, who became the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans on May 3, Fohr has begun filling out his coaching staff and preparing for a mid-June evaluation camp with the U17s.

"It's been a humbling experience," Fohr said. "So many people have reached out to congratulate me, including a longtime friend and NHL scout who told me to enjoy the day because there's not going to be a lot of days like this. He was right. It's been a bit overwhelming but it's one of the cool days you'll never forget."

Since 2011-12 with USA Hockey, Fohr, 44, served as an assistant coach with Don Granato (head coach of the Buffalo Sabres), Seth Appert (head coach of the Rochester Americans) and Nightingale, who was scheduled to return to the U17s next year after guiding this year's star-studded U18 team that could have eight or nine players taken in the first round of the NHL Draft on July 7.

One of Fohr's primary responsibilities with the NTDP was to work with defensemen like Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets), Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks), Mattias Samuelsson (Buffalo Sabres), K’Andre Miller (New York Rangers) and Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators prospect).

U18 coach Dan Muse is also looking for a new assistant coach after Dearborn's Mike Leone was named head coach and general manager of the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.

Team USA blanks Britain

Kieffer Bellows (NTDP, New York Islanders) scored two power-play goals in the third and Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) made 17 saves in a 3-0 win over Great Britain at the 2022 world hockey championships in Tampere, Finland.

Swayman was a late replacement for Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, who returned home after sustaining an injury last week. The backup goalie against Britain was former Michigan Wolverine Strauss Mann.

Ex-Red Wings defenseman Jon Merrill (Minnesota Wild) suffered an injury on the first shift and didn't return to the lineup.

Team USA, which has victories over Latvia, Austria in overtime and Britain and a loss against Finland, will face Sweden on Saturday at 5:20 a.m. (ET).

Also Thursday, a fire in Helsinki's Ice Hall prior to the start of the preliminary-round game between Germany (Moritz Seider, Red Wings) and Denmark led to the arena being evacuated and emergency staff called in.

There were no injuries and the teams and fans re-entered the arena with the game rescheduled for 1 p.m.