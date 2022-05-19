Thursday's NHL: Lightning score in final seconds to take 2-0 series lead on Panthers

The Detroit News

Sunrise, Fla. — The Lightning won two straight Stanley Cups playing like there’s no tomorrow.

And after an even-tempered Game 1 of their second-round series against the cross-state rival Panthers, things intensified Thursday night Gat FLA Live Arena.

The Lightning were certainly wounded by hard hits and harder pucks, wearing out the walkway before their bench and the locker room.

Throughout a rink of lunging bodies, the Lightning escaped South Florida with an electrifying 2-1 win over the Panthers on Ross Colton’s game-winning goal with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the Lightning a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Sunday afternoon at Amalie Arena.

Colton’s goal was set up by a marvelous no-look pass behind the net from Nikita Kucherov, who flung a backhanded feed as two Florida players converged on him to a wide-open Colton, who was charging the net.

The score came after the Lightning killed eight minutes of Florida power-play time. The Panthers are 0 for 24 on the power play this postseason.

As soon as Colton scored, FLA Live Arena emptied quickly, leaving only the chants of “Let’s go, Lightning” behind from the Bolts fans remaining.

The Panthers stole momentum midway through the second period, and capitalized with Eetu Luostarinen’s goal with 1:53 remaining in the period.

Luostarinen shot a rising wrister from the top of the left circle that rode up Andrei Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder and past him.

Corey Perry, who has filled in admirably for the injured Brayden Point on the first power-play unit, opened scoring 7:54 into the first period with his third power-play goal of the postseason.

Taking over Point’s bumper position in front of the net, Perry has scored power-play goals in each of this series’ first two games.

It started from the first minute, when Perry absorbed a hit from Patric Hornqvist at center ice, stood up and laughed at him.

Mikhail Sergachev missed the final eight minutes of the first after taking a puck to the face, Erik Cernak took a beating and kept skating, his white sweater collar blood-stained from taking a blocked shot to the chin.

Cernak also took a hit from Florida defenseman Radko Gudas into the boards at the edge of the Lightning bench and remained on the ice.

Hurricanes’ D-men add offense

The Carolina Hurricanes are getting the offensive production they need so far from their blue liners in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Hurricanes outlasted the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series with defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo leading the team in points. Then they rallied to beat the New York Rangers to open their second-round playoff series on an overtime goal from Ian Cole.

They head into Friday night’s Game 2 (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN) looking to go 6-0 at home in the playoffs.

“It’s the game the last four or five years for sure,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour (Michigan State) said Thursday. “We’ve been preaching that for a long time. It’s a five-man unit out there. It has to be, otherwise you’re never going to score. Everybody has to be involved. All the teams are doing it.”

That’s true, whether it’s defensemen pushing up into the offensive zone or firing from the point on the power play. Through Wednesday’s games, Colorado’s Cale Makar and the Rangers’ Adam Fox were leading all defensemen with 10 playoff points. DeAngelo, Slavin and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman were all next with eight.

Fox and DeAngelo were tied with Makar with seven postseason assists to lead the position. Slavin and Hedman each have six.

DeAngelo, a former Rangers player, had two three-point games in the Bruins series. Slavin came through with two assists in Game 7 to go with his typical strong defensive play.

“Teams that win,” Carolina center Vincent Trocheck said, “you see a lot of guys get on the scoresheet.”

As for the Rangers, the 24-year-old Fox is thriving in his first set of best-of-7 series. He had played against the Hurricanes in Carolina’s three-game sweep in the Toronto bubble in 2020, but didn’t tally a point.

He had at least one point in all seven games of the comeback series win against Pittsburgh in the first round, highlighted by a four-assist showing in the Game 6 win.

“His hockey IQ, his skill level – he’s a smart player,” Rangers coach and former Red Wings forward Gerard Gallant said. “He does the right thing with the puck most of the time. He just continues to play well for us.”

At minimum, it’s the kind of production that can only ease some of the offensive burden on forwards like Carolina’s Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, or New York’s trio of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

That could be even more vital considering this is a matchup of teams that surrendered the fewest regular-season goals in the NHL.