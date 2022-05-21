Red Wings, Hirose agree to two-year contract extension

Detroit - Taro Hirose is remaining in the Red Wings' organization.

The Wings announced Saturday they've agreed to terms with Hirose, a 25-year-old forward, on a two-year contract extension (terms not released).

Hirose played in 15 games with the Red Wings last season, recording four points (one goal, three assists) and four penalty minutes while averaging under 11 minutes of playing time.

Hirose (5-foot-10, 162-pounds) also played in 59 games for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and ranked among the team leaders with 15 goals, 38 assists and 53 points.

Originally signed by the Wings as an undrafted free agent in March 2019, Hirose has appeared in a total of 57 NHL games, tallying 20 points (four goals, 16 assists).

Additionally, Hirose has earned 108 points (25 goals, 83 assists) in 123 games with the Griffins.

Hirose played in 106 games at Michigan State from 2016-19, totaling 116 points (33 goals and 83 assists). As a junior in 2018-19, Hirose led the nation in points (50), points-per-game (1.47), assists (35), multi-point games (15) and three-point games (nine), while being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

