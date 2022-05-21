Hockey roundup: U.S. beats Sweden in OT at worlds; new CCHA team added

News staff and wire services

Adam Gaudette (Ottawa Senators) scored the game-winning goal with :12 seconds to go in overtime in Team USA's 3-2 victory over Sweden on Saturday morning in the preliminary round of the world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland.

Gaudette added another goal and an assist, Nate Schmidt (Vegas Golden Knights) scored a goal and Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) made 20 saves for the U.S. team, which features former Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill as an assistant coach.

University of Michigan's Luke Hughes (plus-1/19:48 of ice time) and Thomas Bordeleau (13:28) were scoreless. Ann Arbor's Austin Watson (9:04) was also scoreless.

The U.S. returns to the ice Monday against Czechia (NHL Network, 9:20 a.m., ET)

New CCHA team

Augustana University will be a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association when it starts its Division I men’s program in 2023-24.

The CCHA board of directors voted unanimously to bring in the Vikings as the league’s ninth member.

Current CCHA members are Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State, Northern Michigan, and St. Thomas.

Augustana competes in the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in its other sports. The school has said it hopes to move all sports to Division I by 2030.

“The CCHA supports the continued growth of college hockey and (is) excited to accept Augustana University as our ninth member,” CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said. “Sioux Falls is a proven hockey community and the commitment Augustana University is making to Division I hockey is impressive.”

Augustana broke ground last fall on a 3,000-seat hockey arena and last month announced the hiring of its head coach, Minnesota assistant Garrett Raboin.

Augustana will play one two-game series against each of the other CCHA members in 2023-24 and 2024-25 before playing a full league schedule beginning in 2025-26.

Spagnuolo taken in WHL draft

One Michigan hockey player was selected in the Western Hockey League's U.S. Priority Draft, which saw 44 players taken in the two-round draft.

Grand Blanc's Zach Spagnuolo of the Dallas Stars Elite 14U was picked by the Victoria Royals with the 38th overall pick.

"Zach is primarily a center who controls the middle of the ice well and is tough to beat in the faceoff circle," said Ed Fowler, the Royals' director of player personnel. "He is effective in all areas of all three zones. He is a hard worker who uses his size, power and athleticism to his advantage."

Also taken in the draft was the son of former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brad Stuart. Jake Stuart was selected second overall by the Brandon Wheat Kings.

History was made in the 13th round of the WHL Prospects Draft, as the Vancouver Giants used the 268th overall selection to call the name of Chloe Primerano – the first woman skater selected in any Canadian Hockey League selection draft.

Primerano (North Vancouver, B.C.) skated in 30 games with Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep this past season, registering 19 points (2G-17A).