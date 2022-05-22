Red Wings add depth to defense, sign veteran Steven Kampfer

Detroit — The Red Wings added to their organizational depth Sunday, signing defenseman Steven Kampfer to a one-year contract.

Terms were not disclosed.

A native of Ann Arbor who played at Michigan, Kampfer, 33, spent this past season with Ak Bars Kazan in the Kontinental Hockey League, recording 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) with 49 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 46 games.

Kampfer played in six playoff games, with two goals and two assists.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound Kampfer has played in 231 NHL games with Boston, Minnesota, Florida, the New York Rangers and Boston again, with 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points, and 110 penalty minutes.

Kampfer originally was selected by Anaheim in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft in the fourth round (93rd overall).

Kampfer played four seasons at Michigan (2006-10), totaling 60 points (seven goals, 53 assists)), with 134 penalty minutes and a plus-65 rating in 147 games. Kampfer was named to the NCAA Midwest all-Regional Team as a senior and helped the program win CCHA tournament championships in 2008 and 2010.

A product of the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club, Kampfer joined the Wolverines after playing two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (2004-06).

Kampfer served as an alternate captain for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, earning four points (one goal, three assists), two penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in four games.

Kampfer's signing came a day after the Wings re-signed forward Taro Hirose (Michigan State) to a two-year contract.

