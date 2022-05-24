Tuesday's NHL: Ex-Wolverine Copp has three points, Rangers tie series 2-2

Vin A. Cherwoo

Associated Press

New York — Former Wolverine Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 Tuesday night, evening the second-round series.

Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in the postseason. In the series, New York won two at home after opening with two losses at Carolina.

Teuvo Teravainen scored and Antti Raanta finished with 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who fell to 0-5 on the road in the postseason to go along with their 6-0 mark at home.

Game 5 is in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday night, and Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The Rangers have won two straight against the Hurricanes after losing eight of the previous nine meetings, including a three-game sweep in the qualifying round of the 2020 playoff bubble and three of four in the regular season.

Teravainen spoiled Shesterkin’s shutout bid when he scored his third of the playoffs at 6:33 of the third off a pass from Sebastian Aho, pulling the Hurricanes within 3-1.

Copp restored the Rangers’ three-goal lead as he converted from the right side off a pass from Ryan Strome with just under nine minutes remaining. It was his fifth of the playoffs.

There was more pushing and shoving between players in the closing seconds of the game, with the Rangers’ Ryan Reaves and Carolina’s Max Domi being separated by officials as they exchanged words.

Shesterkin made a sprawling save on a shot by Teravainen that deflected off the skate of Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller about two minutes into the second period, preserving New York’s 2-0 lead.

Carolina got its first power play midway through the second period, but couldn’t convert. About a minute into the Hurricanes’ advantage, the Rangers had a 2-on-1, short-handed chance but Raanta made a sprawling save on Zibanejad. Forty seconds later, Martin Necas fired a shot that got past Shesterkin but hit off a goalpost to keep Carolina off the scoreboard.

The Rangers pushed their lead to 3-0 with 3:12 left in the middle period as Zibanejad brought the puck up the ice on a rush, and dropped it off for Lindgren. The defenseman fired a shot that Raanta stopped, but as the puck trickled through his pads, Zibanejad swooped in behind him and knocked it in for his fifth of the playoffs.

Shsterkin made a spectacular glove save going from right to left on Brett Pesce 1:20 into the game on the Hurricanes’ first shot on goal, drawing a big roar from the home crowd that was buzzing even before the puck drop.

Alexis Lafrenière took puck away from Carolina’s Jordan Staal, skated in on a breakaway, but Raanta denied his backhand attempt at 3:44.

The Rangers were unhappy with a fight that broke out at the end of Game 3 on Sunday between Lindgren and Domi. New York coach Gerard Gallant was also seen yelling at Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

In this one, Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba delivered a hard hit on Domi along the side boards as the Hurricanes forward was falling to the ice. Carolina’s Steven Lorentz skated into Trouba and the two dropped gloves with 81/2 minutes left in the first. Lorentz drew a 10-minute misconduct and a minor for instigating in addition to the fighting majors he and Trouba received.

The Rangers took advantage of the ensuing power play as Vatrano got a pass from Copp in the right circle and fired a one-timer past Raanta with 6:29 left. It was his third of the playoffs.

Fox made it 2-0 just 2:11 later as he deflected a shot by Lindgren from the top of the left circle past Raanta.

Minutes later, DeAngelo – the target of several derisive chants from Rangers fans in the opening period – and Reaves were separated as they were jawing at each other.

Kadri leads way

Nazem Kadri held his hand near his ear to absorb the boos from St. Louis fans after one of his three goals. He nodded several times in their direction following another.

“Hey, I’ve got to rub it in,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said afterward.

By far the best player on the ice in Game 4, Kadri was fueled by disturbing threats he received that led to heightened security. He was also fueled by simply providing a lift for his team in a 6-3 win.

Kadri became the first Avalanche player to record a playoff hat trick on the road. His contributions helped Colorado take a 3-1 lead in the second-round series, with a chance to close out the Blues on Wednesday (8 p.m. EDT, TNT) in Denver.

The Avalanche are looking to advance to their first Western Conference Final since 2002, when Hall of Famers Joe Sakic, Rob Blake, Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy played starring roles (they lost in seven games to Detroit).

Not that they let their minds wander to the possibility yet. Still work to be done.

“We’re just focused on the next shift, next period. We’re not looking ahead to the score or winning the series, whatever it might be,” Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram said Tuesday as the team returned from St. Louis. “Our focus is just right now preparing to play and then once we get in the game, just next-shift mentality.”

Kadri was praised by his teammates for his ability to stay composed in the wake of the racist death threats that led the team to work with local law enforcement to investigate.

He was lauded for keeping his cool when the Blues got chippy, too. In the second period, Pavel Buchnevich was called for roughing on Kadri and David Perron for cross-checking ( Perron was fined $5,000 for the play by the league Tuesday ).

Kadri didn’t retaliate and it set up a 5-on-3 power play for Colorado, with Kadri scoring right after the penalties expired to make it a three-goal game.

“Lose your cool and we’ll make you pay,” Kadri said.

Kadri has drawn the ire of Blues fans for a second straight postseason. It stems from his hit to the head of defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 a year ago, leading to Kadri’s eight-game suspension.

The animosity only increased after Game 3 of this series, when he and St. Louis defenseman Calle Rosen collided and Kadri ended up in the lap of goaltender Jordan Binnington. It knocked Binnington out of the game – and the series – with a lower-body injury.

In the aftermath, Kadri received death threats and racial slurs. Some of the hateful comments were shared on Instagram through the account dedicated to the Kadri family cat, Jazzy. The NHL Players’ Association condemned the attacks Tuesday.

“People need to be aware that this stuff still happens,” said Kadri, who is of Lebanese descent. “It’s hurtful. I know a lot of people might not have to deal with that and they might not understand what it feels like, but people are trying, which I appreciate.

“At the end of the day, I’m a good hockey player and try to provide for my team and try to put all of that aside.”

Kadri put aside the threats and the bad blood to raise his game to another level. He’s the eighth different player in Colorado/Quebec history to notch a postseason hat trick.

“The way he played last night, he showed how strong he is,” said Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen, who scored his first goal of the 2022 playoffs on an empty-netter with a few ticks left on the clock. “Great player.”

The Blues now go into regroup mode. They’re 2-12 overall in a best-of-seven series when trailing 3-1.

“We’ve got to skate. We didn’t skate (Monday),” said St. Louis coach Craig Berube, whose team beat the Avs in Game 2 in Denver. “We weren’t heavy enough. We didn’t win enough 50-50 battles. That’s got to be a must. You’ve got to skate and you’ve got to win 50-50 battles. We need a lot more guys doing it. A lot more.”

For Kadri, the game will remain a performance to cherish.

“I wanted to come out and really put a mark on this game,” Kadri said. “I tried to do that as best as possible. It felt amazing, especially on the road. It was pure.”